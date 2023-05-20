ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.16 ($8.87) and last traded at €8.16 ($8.87). 6,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.12 ($8.83).

ADLER Real Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.31 and its 200 day moving average is €6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62.

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

