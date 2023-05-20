ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
Further Reading
