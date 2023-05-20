ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

