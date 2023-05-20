ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ACNB Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 6,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $253.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $53,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACNB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACNB by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

