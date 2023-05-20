Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $115,903.20 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003443 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

