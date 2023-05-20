Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $115,903.20 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006962 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003274 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003443 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003191 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
