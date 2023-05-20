ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,764 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.