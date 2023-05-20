ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 14,869 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $334,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Brendan Teehan sold 548 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $11,606.64.

On Thursday, April 6th, Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Brendan Teehan sold 461 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $8,657.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.31 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

