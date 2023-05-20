abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

