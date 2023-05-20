ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
ABM Industries Price Performance
Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.
