AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AAON by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 453,103 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 320,809 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

