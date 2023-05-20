A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $864.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,207 shares of company stock worth $1,416,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

