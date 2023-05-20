8,076 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $31.87 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

