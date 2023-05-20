750 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

