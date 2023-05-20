518 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $198.33 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

