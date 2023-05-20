475,104 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,285,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.81. 6,393,837 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

