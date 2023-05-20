3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $323.84

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.84 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.10). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.08), with a volume of 382,412 shares.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

3i Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About 3i Infrastructure

In other news, insider Samantha Hoe-Richardson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,710 ($5,900.04). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

