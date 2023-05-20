373 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.