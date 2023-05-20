2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) & Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Head to Head Comparison

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) and Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2seventy bio and Structure Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $91.50 million 6.27 -$254.15 million ($5.46) -2.09 Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Structure Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2seventy bio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 2seventy bio and Structure Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Structure Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

2seventy bio presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.94%. Structure Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.92%. Given 2seventy bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2seventy bio is more favorable than Structure Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and Structure Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -172.80% -60.95% -29.77% Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

