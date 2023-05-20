27,353 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. 2,776,066 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

