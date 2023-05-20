2,218 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP opened at $134.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

