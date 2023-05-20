1,949 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk Price Performance

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 445.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

