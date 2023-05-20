1,946 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of META stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $245.64. 21,733,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,510,316. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

