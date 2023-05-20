176,504 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,695,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 245,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 70.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,388 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 440,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,326. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

