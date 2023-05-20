13,708 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

NYSE:MTB opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.11. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

