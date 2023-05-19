Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $179.85. 634,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,607. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

