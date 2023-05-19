Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zoetis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $179.85. 634,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,607. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.
Insider Transactions at Zoetis
In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoetis (ZTS)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.