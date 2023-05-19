Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $96,599.58 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $96,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,758.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00.

ZG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,808. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

