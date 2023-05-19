Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,557,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,995,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a market cap of $600.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zhihu by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

