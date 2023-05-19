Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,557,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,995,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $600.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
