ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. ZClassic has a market cap of $410,699.61 and $205.08 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

