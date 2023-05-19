ZClassic Price Tops $0.0429 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $398,813.83 and approximately $12.28 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

