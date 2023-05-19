Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

NYSE:ROK opened at $281.11 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

