Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

