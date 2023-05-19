Yum China (YUMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Yum China (NYSE: YUMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2023 – Yum China is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Yum China was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2023 – Yum China was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/2/2023 – Yum China was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2023 – Yum China was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – Yum China was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

Yum China Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 1,742,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Yum China by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

