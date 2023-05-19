XML Financial LLC Sells 183 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $223.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,997. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.44 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

