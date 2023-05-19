XML Financial LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 950,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,847. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

