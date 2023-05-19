XML Financial LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 454,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 104,548 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. 6,051,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,574. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.