XML Financial LLC Buys 3,218 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after buying an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,760,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,973 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

