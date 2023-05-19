Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 11.5%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 61,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 124,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

