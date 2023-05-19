X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Down 0.1%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.99. 56,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 64,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

