WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.83. 2,331,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,090,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

