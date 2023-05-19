WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 4.2%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.70. 980,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,066,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

