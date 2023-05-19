World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WWE opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

