WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Arden Lee Sells 27,043 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,043 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $22,445.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WM Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of WM Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 121,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,120. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WM Technology

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

