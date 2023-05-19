WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 154,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 669,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 296,904 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc engages in the provision of holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

