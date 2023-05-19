Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

