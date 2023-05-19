William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 593,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

