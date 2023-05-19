William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

