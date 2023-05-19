William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

MTD stock opened at $1,384.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,470.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

