William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 30,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.27 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

