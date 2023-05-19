William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 186,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.68 and its 200 day moving average is $418.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

