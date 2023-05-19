William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 60.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $513.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.