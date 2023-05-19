William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

